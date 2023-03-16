Joshimath Crisis: Congress demands more compensation to affected people

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Parliamentary Affairs minister Premchand Aggarwal said effective steps are being taken to take relief to the affected people of Joshimath

Joshimath: A child plays near a PWD Guest House where cracks appeared, in land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Pic/PTI

Congress MLA from Chakrata Pritam Singh on Thursday raised the Joshimath subsidence issue in the Uttarakhand Assembly, saying the compensation being given to the affected families there is not enough.

"At least 80 per cent of the value of the damaged property should be given as compensation to the affected families in Joshimath," Singh said.

The crisis in Joshimath needs to be handled more sensitively, he said.

Singh said there was an agreement in 2010 between the residents of Joshimath and the NTPC which has a project there.

The corporation had to take measures for the safety of the people but nothing has been done to implement the agreement, Singh said. He also spoke of the plight of the disaster-hit people of Karnaprayag and Dharchula.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Parliamentary Affairs minister Premchand Aggarwal said effective steps are being taken to take relief to the affected people of Joshimath.

Work on NTPC's hydel project has temporarily been suspended, he said.

