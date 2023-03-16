Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Joshimath Crisis Congress demands more compensation to affected people

Joshimath Crisis: Congress demands more compensation to affected people

Updated on: 16 March,2023 07:46 PM IST  |  Gairsain
PTI |

Top

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Parliamentary Affairs minister Premchand Aggarwal said effective steps are being taken to take relief to the affected people of Joshimath

Joshimath Crisis: Congress demands more compensation to affected people

Joshimath: A child plays near a PWD Guest House where cracks appeared, in land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Pic/PTI


Congress MLA from Chakrata Pritam Singh on Thursday raised the Joshimath subsidence issue in the Uttarakhand Assembly, saying the compensation being given to the affected families there is not enough.


"At least 80 per cent of the value of the damaged property should be given as compensation to the affected families in Joshimath," Singh said.
The crisis in Joshimath needs to be handled more sensitively, he said.



Singh said there was an agreement in 2010 between the residents of Joshimath and the NTPC which has a project there.


The corporation had to take measures for the safety of the people but nothing has been done to implement the agreement, Singh said. He also spoke of the plight of the disaster-hit people of Karnaprayag and Dharchula.

Also read: Amount given under old age pension increased to Rs 1500: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Speaking on behalf of the state government, Parliamentary Affairs minister Premchand Aggarwal said effective steps are being taken to take relief to the affected people of Joshimath.

Work on NTPC's hydel project has temporarily been suspended, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

uttarakhand news india India news national news MID DAY congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK