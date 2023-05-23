Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia extended till June 1 in money laundering case

While Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media in reference to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not believe in democracy"

Manish Sisodia. File Pic

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till June 1 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

According to news agency PTI, the judge also directed the jail authorities to consider providing the politician a chair and a table along with books inside the prison.

While Sisodia was being brought out of the courtroom, he told the media in reference to a bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "does not believe in democracy", reported PTI.

"Modi has become very arrogant," the former deputy chief minister charged.

The Delhi government implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Sisodia is an accused in the cases lodged by both the CBI and ED in the matter.

Sisodia is currently in Tihar Jail in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and his bail application is pending before the Delhi High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Earlier, Manish Sisodia wrote a letter from Tihar Jail emphasising the transformative power of education and the need to uplift the underprivileged sections of society.

The letter was shared on Twitter by AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"His words highlight the urgent necessity to provide equal opportunities and access to education for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background," Kejriwal said, praising Sisodia for his letter.

As per the letter, Sisodia also stressed the need for a strong educational foundation and its potential to dismantle barriers. He asserted that an educated society, built on knowledge and wisdom, is the key to combating divisive ideologies.

"If everyone receives good education and time, then their WhatsApp University will shut down. If society stands on the foundation of education and wisdom, then how will anyone be trapped in the illusion of hatred?," the letter asked.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)