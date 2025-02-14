Breaking News
Jumbos running amok in temple festival strict action if rules violated says state forest minister

Jumbos running amok in temple festival: strict action if rules violated, says state forest minister

Updated on: 14 February,2025 12:22 PM IST  |  Kozhikode
PTI |

The three elderly persons died amidst a stampede caused as a result of the two elephants getting agitated following the bursting of crackers during festivals

Representational Image

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Friday said that strict action will be taken if any violation of rules is found in connection with the incident of two elephants running amok during a temple festival here a day ago leading to the death of three persons, including two women.


The three elderly persons died amidst a stampede caused as a result of the two elephants getting agitated following the bursting of crackers during the festival at the Manakulangara Temple near Koyilandy here on Thursday evening.


The agitated elephants initially attacked each other and during their fight, they hit a nearby building inside the temple premises and one of its walls collapsed on top of the people standing there, which resulted in the deaths, according to the police.


The elephants then ran away from the temple premises, causing a stampede as the people gathered for the festival scattered in panic and resulted in injuries to over 20 persons.

Saseendran said that the incident will be seriously examined and if there has been any violation of the rules, action will be taken.

Meanwhile, a senior forest official told reporters here that statements of everyone involved with the conduct of the festival was being recorded and subsequently, a report will be sent to the minister.

If there are any violations of the Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, that too would be included in the report, the official said.

Saseendran had on Thursday sought an urgent report regarding the incident from the District Collector and the Chief Forest Conservator (Social Forestry) of the Northern Region.

