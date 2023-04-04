Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Juveniles held for stabbing in Delhis Jahangirpuri

Juveniles held for stabbing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Updated on: 04 April,2023 05:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The incident took place Monday night in the northwest Delhi area's C-block market, they said

Juveniles held for stabbing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 18-year-old youth was stabbed allegedly by two boys out of revenge in Jahangirpuri, police said on Tuesday.


The incident took place Monday night in the northwest Delhi area's C-block market, they said.



Both juveniles involved in the attack have been apprehended, police said.


The victim, identified as Piyush, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for stab wounds, they said.

Also read: Mumbai: Illegal bike racing in Bandra; cops book 72 people for betting and dangerous riding, seize 48 bikes

The juvenile attackers were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said.

The knife which they used in the attack has also been recovered, he said.

"They had an old enmity and in order to take revenge, they stabbed the victim. There is no communal angle in the incident. Further investigation is in progress," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
delhi new delhi Delhi Crime delhi police news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK