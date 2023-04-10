Jyotiba Phule birth anniversary: Life and contribution of the man who fought for the rights of women

He is recognised for his work supporting the education of women and disadvantaged castes, along with his wife Savitribai Phule

Jyotiba Phule also known as Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, was a pioneer in the field of women’s education. He devoted a lot of his time to tackling social concerns as a revolutionary, author, thinker, and humanitarian. He was renowned for opposing caste injustice. On April 11, 1827, Jyotiba Phule was born in Pune, Maharashtra.

He is recognised for his work supporting the education of women and disadvantaged castes, along with his wife Savitribai Phule.

Belonging to Mali caste, which the varna system classified as Shudra, Phule’s family was employed in farming and gardening. The ruler at the time, Peshwa Baji Rao II, hired his family to serve as florists, giving rise to the surname Phule (flower-man).

Inspired by the book "The Rights of Man" by Thomas Paine, Phule came to the idea that education was the only means of freeing and uplifting oppressed minority. He along with his wife founded the first girls' school that was not run by missionaries.

Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule exemplified recognised the multiple ways in which societal oppressions interact and work to elevate individuals. They also welcomed girls from all castes, religions, and socioeconomic levels to attend their school.

Contributions to social welfare

Phule was opposed to the idea of child marriage. He also supported widow remarriage. In 1863, he launched a campaign for widow remarriage and established an infanticide prevention centre that served as a secure location for pregnant widows to give birth and stay to care for their newborns.

Jyotiba Phule's legacy

Dr BR Ambedkar has credited Phule with one of his influences. Ambedkar said that Phule was the most significant person in shaping our nation's constitution and one of its greatest inspirations. Phule's novels and writings are still widely read today because they continue to serve as an inspiration to individuals who want to work for the liberation of the oppressed and fight against oppressive systems.