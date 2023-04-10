Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary: History, significance and facts about the social reformer

He worked in many fields for the betterment of society. Phule is known for working on social issues like untouchability and the caste system

Jyotirao Phule was also a strong advocate of agricultural reform and worked to improve the conditions of farmers.

India's one of the greatest social reformers, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule also known as Jyotiba Phule was born on April 11, 1827. Phule was a social activist, thinker, anti-caste social reformer, and writer.

Jyotirao Phule was born in Maharashtra. He was Born in a Mali caste of gardeners and vegetable farmers. Since his family business was that of florists, he was withdrawn from school after primary education to work in a shop. Phule later resumed his studies and finished his school in 1847.

He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of girl's education in India. Phule started his first school for girls in Pune in the year 1848. Phule formed the 'Satyashodhak Samaj' (Society of Truth Seekers). The goal was to get equal rights for people belonging to lower castes. People from all religions and castes could become a part of this group that worked to better the treatment of the oppressed classes.

The turning point in his life came when he attended a friend's wedding who was a Brahmin by caste. His participation in the marriage was reportedly not liked by his friend's parents.

It is said that apart from education, he also raised his voice against treatment towards widows and female infanticide.

Jyotirao Phule is remembered as the champion of women's education in India. Phule passed away on November 28, 1890 at the age of 63.