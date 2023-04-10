Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary: Interesting facts about the great social activist

Jyotirao Phule was the first native Indian to open a school for girls in Pune in 1848, which was then considered a revolutionary step towards women's education in India

Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary : Interesting facts about the great social activistJyotirao Phule, also known as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, was a social reformer, thinker, writer, and activist who played a significant role in the social and educational upliftment of women and the oppressed ‘castes’ in India during the 19th century. He was born on April 11, 1827, in Satara district, Maharashtra, and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Jyotirao Phule Jayanti in India.

Here are some interesting facts about this great social activist:

- Jyotirao Phule was the first native Indian to open a school for girls in Pune in 1848, which was then considered a revolutionary step towards women's education in India.

- He founded the Satya Shodhak Samaj in 1873, which aimed to eradicate the caste system and create a society based on equality, liberty, and fraternity.

- Phule was a prolific writer and authored several books and articles in Marathi, including Gulamgiri, which highlighted the oppression of the lower castes and advocated their rights and freedom.

- He also wrote a book called "Slavery" in which he criticized the British colonial rule and its policies towards Indians.

- Jyotirao Phule fought for the rights of the untouchables and opened a home for them in 1854, called the Satyashodhak Mandal.

- He was a strong advocate of women's rights and worked towards the upliftment of women through education and employment opportunities.

- Jyotirao Phule was also a strong advocate of agricultural reform and worked to improve the conditions of farmers.

- He was a member of the Bombay Legislative Council and worked towards the welfare of the common people.

- Jyotirao Phule passed away on November 28, 1890, but his legacy lives on, and he is remembered as a great social reformer and thinker who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalized sections of society.