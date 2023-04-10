Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary Rajasthan govt declares public holiday

Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary: Rajasthan govt declares public holiday

Updated on: 10 April,2023 03:59 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Rashtriya Phule Brigade Team Rajasthan and various social organizations and people's representatives had demanded that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti be declared a public holiday

Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary: Rajasthan govt declares public holiday

Jyotirao Phule.


The Rajasthan government has declared April 11, the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, a public holiday.


With this, the state has 30 public holidays and 20 optional holidays. Till now, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti was an optional holiday in the state.



According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal in this regard. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the common man's feelings and the demand of people's representatives, it said.


Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Rashtriya Phule Brigade Team Rajasthan and various social organizations and people's representatives had demanded that Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti be declared a public holiday.

Also read: Jyotirao Phule birth anniversary: Interesting facts about the great social activist

Jyotiba Phule played an important role in eradicating untouchability and empowering society. He also made organised efforts for the rights of farmers and labourers.
Earlier, the state government changed Lord Shri Devnarayan Jayanti from optional to public holiday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
rajasthan news India news national news jaipur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK