Jyotirao Phule’s birth anniversary: Here are some inspirational quotes by the social reformer

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, also known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, was born on April 11, 1827. He is considered one of the most significant thinkers, philosophers, and writers of India.

Along with his wife, Savitribai Phule, he is most well-known for his contributions towards the education of women and oppressed castes. Jyotiba Phule was the one to open the first women's education school and works towards the upliftment of women in society.

Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai spent their entire life on the upliftment of women, gender equality and caste discrimination. In 1888, he was honored with the title of Mahatma and he died on 12 November 1890 in Pune.

Here are few of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's famous quotes: