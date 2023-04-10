Breaking News
Updated on: 10 April,2023 02:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Jyotiba Phule was the one to open the first women's education school and works towards the upliftment of women in society

Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary: Here are some inspirational quotes by the social reformer

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, also known as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, was born on April 11, 1827. He is considered one of the most significant thinkers, philosophers, and writers of India.


Along with his wife, Savitribai Phule, he is most well-known for his contributions towards the education of women and oppressed castes. Jyotiba Phule was the one to open the first women's education school and works towards the upliftment of women in society.



Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai spent their entire life on the upliftment of women, gender equality and caste discrimination. In 1888, he was honored with the title of Mahatma and he died on 12 November 1890 in Pune.


Here are few of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's famous quotes:

  • "Do not use the wrong means to do good work."
  • "Without education, wisdom was lost; without wisdom, morals were lost; without morals, development was lost; without development, wealth was lost; without wealth, the Shudras were ruined; so much has happened through lack of education.”
  • “If the Brahmans really wish to unite the people of this country and take the nation ahead, then first they must drown their cruel religion, which is customary amongst both the victors (Brahmans) and the vanquished (Shudras), and they publicly and clearly, must cease using any artifice in their relationship with the Shudras, who have been demeaned by that religion, and trample on inequality and the Vedanta opinion, and till a true unity is established, there will be no progress in this country.”
  • “Brahmins say that education has made them repentant. In fact, they reform themselves only to secure themselves in good positions with the British. While at home they continue to worship pieces of stone.”
  • “Let there be schools for the Shudra in every village, but away with all Brahmin school masters! The Shudras are the life and sinews of the country, and it is to them alone and not to the Brahmins that the Government must ever look to tide them over their difficulties, financial as well as political. If the hearts and minds of the Shudras are made happy and contented, the British Government need have no fear for their loyalty in the future.”

