Kannada TV actor Charith Balappa arrested over allegations of sexual harassment assault

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:04 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

In her complaint, the 29-year-old woman, who works in both Telugu and Kannada serials, stated that he allegedly pressured her to love him and coerced her into having a physical relationship, threatening to defame her if she refused

Television actor Charith Balappa has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation following a complaint filed by an actress, police said on Friday.


The alleged incident occurred between November 1, 2023, and December 13, 2024, they said.


Balappa, who has also appeared in Telugu serials, is known for his role in the Kannada serial 'Muddulakshmi'.


In her complaint, the 29-year-old woman, who works in both Telugu and Kannada serials, stated that she got to know him in 2017 since he was also an actor.

Accusing him of exploiting her good nature, she alleged that he pressured her to love him and coerced her into having a physical relationship, threatening to defame her if she refused.

The actress further alleged that knowing she lived alone, he once barged into her house with his associates, creating a ruckus and harassing her.

According to the FIR, the actor also demanded money from her and threatened to post private photos of them together on social media platforms and share them in a WhatsApp group, which also included other actors.

He allegedly claimed that, with his money and connections to politicians, rowdy elements, and police officers, he would file false cases against her and have her imprisoned, the FIR stated.

The woman also accused the actor, a divorcee, of mentally torturing and assaulting her. He further threatened to kill her, the FIR stated.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station under sections for voluntarily causing hurt, extortion, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, sexual harassment, and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused actor was arrested, and further investigation is underway, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

