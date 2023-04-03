Kapil Sibal questions PM Modi’s silence on communal violence

Sibal appealed to the people of the country to put a stop to the “burning of Bengal and Bihar, and to the seeds of hatred” which, he said, can only benefit politicians and political ideologies. The ordinary man becomes a victim of this hatred, he said in a statement

People gather at a burnt shop, in Nalanda district, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

In the wake of communal violence in West Bengal and Bihar, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

Sibal appealed to the people of the country to put a stop to the “burning of Bengal and Bihar, and to the seeds of hatred” which, he said, can only benefit politicians and political ideologies. The ordinary man becomes a victim of this hatred, he said in a statement. “I want the PM (Modi) to speak up, I want the home minister to speak up and condemn the violence. It is unfortunate that in the midst of this violence neither of them have spoken, why are they quiet,” he asked.

In Bihar, 77 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence that erupted in Bihar Sharif town in Nalanda district during the Ram Navami festivities, police said on Sunday. Normalcy has been restored in Bihar Sharif, they added. A senior officer of the Bihar police said, “Probe is on to nab other miscreants also responsible for Ram Navami violence amid prevailing tension in the area”.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Sunday, police said. “The procession was going through the traditional route when one group started throwing stones at it. We took immediate steps to address it,” a senior cop said.

‘Who gave supari to dent your image’

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that some people have given ‘supari (contract)’ to dent his image, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged him to name them. “Modi ji’s charge: ‘They have given a contract to..people”some within the country and some... outside the country to dig Modi’s grave’. Please let us know the names of these: 1) individuals 2) institutions or 3) countries. “Let us prosecute them,” he said.

