Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Kapil Sibal raises questions on Atiq killing says art of elimination

Kapil Sibal raises questions on Atiq killing, says 'art of elimination'

Updated on: 17 April,2023 12:28 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, both in handcuffs, were shot dead by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night when they were answering reporters' queries while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup

Kapil Sibal raises questions on Atiq killing, says 'art of elimination'

Kapil Sibal. File Pic


Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday raised a series of questions over the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother, asking why they were being taken for a medical checkup by police at 10 pm when there was no emergency and why it was "open to the media".


Gangster-turned-politician Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, both in handcuffs, were shot dead by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night when they were answering reporters' queries while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.



In a tweet, Sibal said, "Atiq and Ashraf (The art of elimination). Odd: 1) 10pm for medical check up? 2) No medical emergency 3) made victims walk 4) open to media? 5) assassins unknown to each other at the spot ? 6) weapons above 7 lakhs 7) well trained to shoot! 8) All 3 surrendered."


The assailants were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout that took place in full view of camera crews.

On Sunday, the three assailants -- Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj -- were presented in a district court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Also Read: CBI asked me about 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Kejriwal

According to the FIR, the three shooters told police they killed the Ahmad brothers to make a name for themselves in the world of crime.

Police said the assailants had joined a group of reporters who were trying to get sound bites from the Ahmad brothers. The men suddenly dropped their camera and whipped out guns, they said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of the brothers.

The sensational killings of the Ahmad brothers has drawn sharp reactions from the opposition parties that lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that "jungle raj" and "mafia raj" are prevalent in Uttar Pradesh under its rule.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
uttar pradesh news India news national news bharatiya janata party india Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK