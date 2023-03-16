Karanataka election: Congress poll promises only a visiting card, says CM Basavraj Bommai

Talking to reporters, Bommai said the people will not take heed to the "guarantee card" of the Congress that it will implement all its promise

Basavaraj Bommai. File Pic

The major promises made by the Congress ahead of the State Assembly elections are nothing but a visiting card, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters on his arrival here to attend the meeting of beneficiaries of various government schemes, Bommai said the people will not take heed to the "guarantee card" of the Congress that it will implement all its promises.

The Congress had announced three poll 'guarantees' -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi) and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).

Also Read: Adani issue: Delhi Congress protests near LG's house, demands JPC probe

It seems that the Congress itself does not believe in their oral promises. "Otherwise, what is the need for a guarantee card," Bommai asked.

He was replying to a question whether BJP is wary of the Congress promises including free electricity and financial assistance to women in every household.

On the differences of opinion among leaders including former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, V Somanna and others, Bommai said Yediyurappa should be seen as the strongman of the party and others are like his children.

The differences between family members can be resolved anytime, the Chief Minister said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever