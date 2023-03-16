Breaking News
Karanataka election: Congress poll promises only a visiting card, says CM Basavraj Bommai

Updated on: 16 March,2023 05:01 PM IST  |  Mangaluru
Talking to reporters, Bommai said the people will not take heed to the "guarantee card" of the Congress that it will implement all its promise

Basavaraj Bommai. File Pic


The major promises made by the Congress ahead of the State Assembly elections are nothing but a visiting card, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.


Talking to reporters on his arrival here to attend the meeting of beneficiaries of various government schemes, Bommai said the people will not take heed to the "guarantee card" of the Congress that it will implement all its promises.



The Congress had announced three poll 'guarantees' -- 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi) and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).


It seems that the Congress itself does not believe in their oral promises. "Otherwise, what is the need for a guarantee card," Bommai asked.

He was replying to a question whether BJP is wary of the Congress promises including free electricity and financial assistance to women in every household.

On the differences of opinion among leaders including former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, V Somanna and others, Bommai said Yediyurappa should be seen as the strongman of the party and others are like his children.

The differences between family members can be resolved anytime, the Chief Minister said.

