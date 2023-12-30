Breaking News
Karnataka: 10-year-old girl found dead in apartment's swimming pool in Bengaluru, case registered

Updated on: 30 December,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
ANI |

The deceased girl has been identified as Manya who, as per the received information, fell into the swimming pool while she was playing near it

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Karnataka: 10-year-old girl found dead in apartment's swimming pool in Bengaluru, case registered
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly found dead in a swimming pool of an apartment in Bengaluru, said a senior police official.


The deceased girl has been identified as Manya who, as per the received information, fell into the swimming pool while she was playing near it.


"A 10-year-old girl named Manya died after she fell into the swimming pool of the apartment. She fell into the water while playing, and she was taken to a hospital," said White Field DCP Shivakumar.


The White Field DCP further said that a complaint has been filed by the father of the girl and a case has been registered.

As per the police officials, the parents of the girl expressed suspicion about her death and requested for investigation.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, said police. 

