Karnataka: Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru, two workers feared trapped

Updated on: 25 December,2023 09:42 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
ANI |

Top

Two workers are feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru, police said on Monday

Two workers are feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.


According to officials, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.


Further details are awaited.


Earlier today, five workers were feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

According to the police, the NDRF has been informed and efforts are underway to rescue a buried worker who is visible.

"We received information from the control room that an under-construction wall has collapsed near a temple and some workers were buried under it. NDRF has been informed. A worker that is buried is visible and efforts are underway to rescue him," Gurugram ACP Mukesh Kumar said.

