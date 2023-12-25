Mumbai Police issues preventive orders on bursting firecrackers ahead of New Year

Mumbai Police on Monday issued preventive orders on bursting firecrackers for the city ahead of New Year

Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Police on Monday issued preventive orders on bursting firecrackers in parts of the city ahead of New Year.

In the preventive order, Mumbai Police said that no persons shall let off or throw any firecrackers or fireworks or send up any type of rocket upon any place within a distance of 500 meters beyond the buffer zones of bottling plants and the following area of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Mahul Road, Chembur, Mumbai-400074 for the period from 24th December, 2023 to 31st January, 2024 (Both days inclusive).

The preventive order was issued Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police.

"It is a regular preventive order," an official said.

In the order the police also issued a list of the areas strictly under prohibition for using firecrackers.



1. Outside Perimeter area of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Hindustan Petroleum, Corporation Ltd., Refinery.

2. Mahul Terminal Area.

3. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. BDU Plant Area

4. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., BDU Plant Area.

5. Behind 15 and 50 acres area up to Special Oil Refinery.

The order said, Notwithstanding any orders issued earlier in this regard, in order to prevent obstruction, inconvenience, annoyance, danger or damage to public the following order was being issued-

1. No person at any public place in the limits of Mumbai shall sell, possess, offer, display, carry or expose for purpose of sale of any firecrackers and fireworks without license granted by the Commissioner of Police or any other Police Officer designated by, the Commissioner of Police or State Government to grant such license.

2. This order will come in force from 24th December, 2023 and end on 31st January 2024.

3. Fireworks means explosive specified in firework in clause 7 of Explosive Rules of 1983.

Raigad Police seizes 1,500 kg gelatin sticks, 70 kg detonators; 3 held

The Raigad Police in Maharashtra have seized 1,500 kilograms of gelatin sticks and 70 kilograms of electric detonators in Raigad district, a police official said on Monday, according to the PTI.

He said that in connection with the matter, three people have been arrested for allegedly ferrying and storing these items without requisite permissions, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

On Sunday, a tempo was stopped on Mangaon-Neejampur road and some gelatin sticks and detonators were found, he said.

"The questioning of the driver led us to 159 kilograms of gelatin sticks from a man in Pali, 180 kg from Pen. In all, we have seized 50 boxes of gelatin sticks cumulatively weighing 1,500 kg and four boxes of detonators with a total weight of 70 kg," he said, as per the PTI.

