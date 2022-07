Karnataka: 4 dead as speeding ambulance skids, crashes against toll plaza in Udupi

All four people in the ambulance, including the driver, died in the tragedy at Shiroor toll plaza, police added

In a grisly road accident, a speeding ambulance skidded and crashed against a toll plaza killing four people on the spot and critically injuring an equal number of persons standing near the place in Byndoor, police said.

All four people in the ambulance, including the driver, died in the tragedy at Shiroor toll plaza, police added. The ambulance was carrying a patient and was on its way from Honnavar to Kundapura. The driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle and hit one of the pillars at the toll gate. The horrible crash was captured in CCTV cameras at the toll gate that soon appeared on social media platforms.

In the video, the ambulance can be seen swerving and crashing into the toll gate as the driver lost control over the vehicle. The vehicle overturned, throwing the patient and attenders out of the vehicle after hitting a pillar at the toll gate.

