Karnataka: CID files charge sheet against ex-CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

Updated on: 27 June,2024 06:09 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

The case was registered based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February

Karnataka: CID files charge sheet against ex-CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

BS Yediyurappa. File Pic/X

The Crime Investigation Department probing molestation charges against former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the special court dealing with POCSO cases.


After the Sadashivanagar police registered a case of molestation in March this year against the BJP stalwart, the Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan had issued an order transferring it to the CID for further investigation.


The case was registered based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.


Yediyurappa has denied the charge, and said "people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against me." The 54-year-old woman, who had leveled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital here last month, due to lung cancer.

The CID questioned Yediyurappa for about three hours on June 17 in connection with the case.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier passed orders restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa in the case.

