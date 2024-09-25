Karnataka CM faces probe in land scam

Court orders Lokayukta to investigate CM over illegal MUDA allotments

BJP leaders and supporters during a protest against Siddaramaiah, demanding his resignation. Pic/PTI

A Special Court here on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah talks to the media. Pic/PTI

The Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs issued the order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

The Court issued directions to take up investigation under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (that gives a magistrate the power to order an investigation into a cognisable offense.)

It also directed the police to file the investigation report by December 24.

Not afraid: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reiterated that he was ready to face an investigation in MUDA site allotment case. Reacting to Special Court ordering a Lokayukta police investigation against him in the case, the Chief Minister said he was not afraid of a probe. “Already I have said that I am ready to face an investigation. I am not afraid of a probe,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here. “I am ready for a legal fight. I had said this yesterday and I am reiterating it today as well.”

