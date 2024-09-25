Breaking News
Mumbai rain updates: Red alert for city, holiday declared
Worli hit-and-run case: ‘We have lost faith in cops’
Badlapur encounter: ‘Why was he shot in the head?’
Mumbai: Coldplay concert ticket fiasco reaches EOW
Mumbai: Railway stalls shifted to ease crowding
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka CM faces probe in land scam

Karnataka CM faces probe in land scam

Updated on: 26 September,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

Court orders Lokayukta to investigate CM over illegal MUDA allotments

Karnataka CM faces probe in land scam

BJP leaders and supporters during a protest against Siddaramaiah, demanding his resignation. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Karnataka CM faces probe in land scam
x
00:00

A Special Court here on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.


The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.


Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah talks to the media. Pic/PTIKarnataka CM Siddaramaiah talks to the media. Pic/PTI


The Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs issued the order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

The Court issued directions to take up investigation under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (that gives a magistrate the power to order an investigation into a cognisable offense.)

It also directed the police to file the investigation report by December 24.

Not afraid: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reiterated that he was ready to face an investigation in MUDA site allotment case. Reacting to Special Court ordering a Lokayukta police investigation against him in the case, the Chief Minister said he was not afraid of a probe. “Already I have said that I am ready to face an investigation. I am not afraid of a probe,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here. “I am ready for a legal fight. I had said this yesterday and I am reiterating it today as well.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK