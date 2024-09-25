HC snubs Siddaramaiah

Probe into wife’s site allotment by MUDA gets green light

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a press conference on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

In a setback to CM Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor’s approval for investigation against him in a site allotment case. The Chief Minister had challenged the approval given by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for an investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA in a prime locality.

After completing the hearings on the petition in six sittings from August 19, the single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on September 12 reserved its verdict. It had also extended its August 19 interim order directing the special court for people’s representatives that was slated to hear complaints against him in the case, to defer its proceedings till the disposal of the petition. “The facts narrated in the petition would undoubtedly require investigation, in the teeth of the fact that the beneficiary of all these acts is not anybody outside but the family of the petitioner. The petition stands dismissed,” Justice Nagaprasanna ruled.

He said: “interim order of any kind subsisting today shall stand dissolved.” The Governor on August 16 accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the BNSS, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions submitted to him by complainants Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna. On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved the High Court challenging the legality of the Governor’s order.

Will consult legal experts: CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said he won’t hesitate to face an investigation, but added that he would consult legal experts to find out whether such a probe is allowed under law. Reacting to order dismissing his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s order, the CM said truth will prevail.

BJP demands CM’s resignation

BJP workers on Tuesday staged protests in several parts of Karnataka demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, hours after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for investigation against him in a site allotment case.

