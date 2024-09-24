Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi was allotted compensatory sites in Mysuru's upmarket area, which had a higher property value.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Listen to this article Will not hesitate to face investigation, says Karnataka CM Siddramaiah x 00:00

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he will not hesitate to face an investigation into the site allotment matter, but that he will consult legal experts to see whether such an inquiry is permitted by law, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI, his comments came after the High Court's decision to reject his petition challenging the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order for investigation against him in a site allotment case, CM said truth will prevail.

"I will not hesitate from facing investigation. I will consult experts whether such a probe is allowed under law or not," the Chief Minister said.

Stating his belief in the law and Constitution, he said: "Truth will finally win in this fight."

Karnataka CM blamed the BJP-led NDA and its ally JD(S) for "creating trouble for him"

"Our judicial struggle against this 'revenge politics' of BJP and the JD(S) will continue. I have faith in the judiciary," he said, as cited by PTI.

The High Court's decision was a setback for the Chief Minister, who had contested the Governor's permission of a probe into suspected irregularities in the allocation of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prominent locality.

In the site allotment case of MUDA, it is claimed that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife B M Parvathi in Mysuru's upmarket area, which had a higher property value compared to the location of her land which was "acquired" by the MUDA, PTI reported.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a ratio scheme of 50:50 instead of 3.16 acres of her land, where a residential layout was developed.

Under this controversial scheme, 50 per cent of the developed land was allotted by MUDA to the land losers instead of the undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

According to PTI, in the petition, Siddaramaiah submitted that the sanction order was issued without due application of mind, in violation of statutory mandates, and contrary to constitutional principles, including the advice of the Council of Ministers, which is binding under Article 163 of the Constitution of India.

Siddaramaiah sought for the Governor's ruling to be overturned, arguing that the Governor made an illegitimate decision that was legally unsustainable, procedurally flawed, and motivated by extraneous considerations.

(With inputs from PTI)