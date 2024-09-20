Breaking News
Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Manoj Saunik, Principal Advisor to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Chief Secretary of the state, assumed the charge on September 20 as MahaRERA's third chairman from Ajoy Mehta

New MahaRERA chairman Manoj Saunik at his BKC office after taking oath on September 20. Former MahaRERA chief Ajoy Mehta was also present for the oath ceremony.

Manoj Saunik, Principal Advisor to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Chief Secretary of the State, assumed the charge today as Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's (MahaRERA's) third Chairman from the outgoing Chairman, Ajoy Mehta


Prior to taking charge, the Housing Minister Atul Save, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Saunik then took charge at MahaRERA's headquarters in Bandra-Kurla Complex.



On this occasion, MahaRERA members  Mahesh Pathak and Secretary Dr Vasant Prabhu welcomed him with a flower bouquet. Also present were MahaRERA's Director (Compliance) Ramesh Pawar, Director (Registration) Vinod Chithore, Deputy Director (Complaint Management) Sudhakar Deshmukh, among others.


Saunik is a 1987 batch IAS officer. Since his retirement as Maharashtra's Chief Secretary in December 2023, he has been serving as the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister. During his long and illustrious service, he has held several important positions, including Additional Chief Secretary of Finance and Public Works Department, Principal Secretary of Transport, Ports, and Textiles, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence at the Centre, Private Secretary to the Union Minister of Power, District Collector of Nashik, and Chief Executive Officer of Pune and Alibaug Zilla Parishads.

 

