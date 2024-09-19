Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Manoj Saunik to succeed Ajoy Mehta as MahaRERA chairman

Maharashtra: Manoj Saunik to succeed Ajoy Mehta as MahaRERA chairman

Updated on: 19 September,2024 06:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During his career, Manoj Saunik has held several important positions in the government, including that of Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra Water Resources Department and Principal Secretary of the State Finance Department

Maharashtra: Manoj Saunik to succeed Ajoy Mehta as MahaRERA chairman

Manoj Saunik

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Manoj Saunik to succeed Ajoy Mehta as MahaRERA chairman
x
00:00

 


Manoj Saunik, a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former Maharashtra Chief Secretary who is currently serving as the principal advisor to the chief minister will take charge as the new chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) from Friday, September 20.



He will be succeeding Ajoy Mehta. 


Saunik was appointed as Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary last year.

During his career, he has held several important positions in the government, including that of Principal Secretary of the State Water Resources Department and Principal Secretary of the State Finance Department.

He is known for his expertise in the areas of finance, infrastructure, and water resources management.

In addition to his government service, Saunik has also served as a Director on the board of various companies and organisations, including the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK