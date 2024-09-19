During his career, Manoj Saunik has held several important positions in the government, including that of Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra Water Resources Department and Principal Secretary of the State Finance Department

Manoj Saunik

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Manoj Saunik to succeed Ajoy Mehta as MahaRERA chairman x 00:00

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Saunik, a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former Maharashtra Chief Secretary who is currently serving as the principal advisor to the chief minister will take charge as the new chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) from Friday, September 20.

He will be succeeding Ajoy Mehta.

Saunik was appointed as Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary last year.

During his career, he has held several important positions in the government, including that of Principal Secretary of the State Water Resources Department and Principal Secretary of the State Finance Department.

He is known for his expertise in the areas of finance, infrastructure, and water resources management.

In addition to his government service, Saunik has also served as a Director on the board of various companies and organisations, including the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.