Woman chopped into 50 pieces; Karnataka HM vows to nab culprits

Mahalakshmi’s body was found chopped into over 50 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator in her flat at Vyalikaval in the city

Mahalakshmi, the victim

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Monday vowed to apprehend those responsible for the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman here, as soon as possible.

Mahalakshmi’s body was found chopped into over 50 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator in her flat at Vyalikaval in the city. Addressing reporters, Parameshwara said, “Aready some information has been collected, which I cannot reveal now, but we will soon nab those involved in it.” The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi was discovered by her mother and elder sister at her home on Saturday. Responding to a question about reports that one person was already taken into custody in connection with the case, the Home Minister said, “police bring in suspects and inquire them. If somebody confesses (to the crime), then they will be taken into custody.”

NCW demands prompt arrest

The NCW has directed the Bengaluru police to expedite arrest of those involved in the recent murder of a woman. The NCW has also asked the police to submit a detailed report within three days and ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation into the case.

