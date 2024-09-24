Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Woman chopped into 50 pieces Karnataka HM vows to nab culprits

Woman chopped into 50 pieces; Karnataka HM vows to nab culprits

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

Mahalakshmi’s body was found chopped into over 50 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator in her flat at Vyalikaval in the city

Woman chopped into 50 pieces; Karnataka HM vows to nab culprits

Mahalakshmi, the victim

Listen to this article
Woman chopped into 50 pieces; Karnataka HM vows to nab culprits
x
00:00

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Monday vowed to apprehend those responsible for the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman here, as soon as possible. 


Mahalakshmi’s body was found chopped into over 50 pieces and stuffed into a refrigerator in her flat at Vyalikaval in the city. Addressing reporters, Parameshwara said, “Aready some information has been collected, which I cannot reveal now, but we will soon nab those involved in it.” The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi was discovered by her mother and elder sister at her home on Saturday. Responding to a question about reports that one person was already taken into custody in connection with the case, the Home Minister said, “police bring in suspects and inquire them. If somebody confesses (to the crime), then they will be taken into custody.”



NCW demands prompt arrest


The NCW has directed the Bengaluru police to expedite arrest of those involved in the recent murder of a woman. The NCW has also asked the police to submit a detailed report within three days and ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation into the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karnataka news india national news bengaluru

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK