A 26-year-old woman'ss dismembered body was discovered in a refrigerator in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval district.

Listen to this article NCW urges Karnataka Police to expedite arrests in Bengaluru woman murder case x 00:00

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Karnataka police to immediately arrest those responsible for the gruesome murder of a 26-year-old woman, whose dismembered body was discovered in a refrigerator in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval district. The commission ordered a thorough investigation and required a full report within three days.

"NCW has come across a media post titled ‘Woman’s Body Chopped Into 30 Pieces Found Inside Fridge In Bengaluru’ involving the gruesome death of a 26-year-old woman in Vyalikaval. The Commission has directed the state police to expedite the arrest of all involved and ensure a thorough, time-bound investigation. A detailed report is expected within 3 days," the NCW stated in their post on X (formerly Twitter).

Bengaluru woman murder case: Primary suspect identified

The victim's body, identified as Mahalakshmi, was discovered on September 21 in a highly decomposed form, generating suspicions that the murder occurred around a fortnight earlier. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda acknowledged that the primary suspect has been identified, however further information is being suppressed to prevent the accused from fleeing, reported ANI.

According to the report, Commissioner Dayananda, during the press conference, said, "It is being investigated from all angles. The prime suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him. He's an outsider. We can't give more information as of now as it may help the accused."

Bengaluru woman murder case: K'taka HM reassures public on women's safety

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that police have acquired considerable indications, pointing to a guy from West Bengal as the primary suspect, though more proof is needed to corroborate his involvement, the ANI report further stated.

"The police have collected a lot of information, a lot of clues. One individual is also been...kind of they say he is the one. Unless we collect more information we can't really say. He is from West Bengal they say," the Home Minister said.

In response to worries about women's safety, Parameshwara emphasised existing initiatives, such as CCTV deployments in important areas, that attempt to improve women's security.

Bengaluru woman murder case: BJP says Congress failed to maintain law and order

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP accused the Congress-led state government of failing to maintain peace and order. The party claimed that appeasement policies had contributed to a decline in safety, using the murder as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are seeking to bring those responsible to justice.