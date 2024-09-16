Breaking News
Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening intl passengers

Updated on: 16 September,2024 12:01 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
Key safety measures include an isolation zone for suspected cases and intensified monitoring of passengers arriving from locations with a high Mpox prevalence.

In light of the global Mpox situation, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has instituted precautionary measures including screening of all international passengers. These protocols are intended to contain the virus and prevent its future propagation.


The spokesperson of Bengaluru airport said that they are "fully prepared and compliant with all health and safety protocols issued by relevant authorities in light of the global Monkeypox situation".



Mpox in India: BIAL assures there's no need for panic


The spokesperson further added that there was no need to panic since they were only following procedures as instructed by the Airport Health Organisation and the Government of India.

Key safety measures include an isolation zone for suspected cases and monitoring of passengers arriving from locations with a high Mpox prevalence, particularly in African countries.

The BIAL spokesperson told mid-day, "All international passengers arriving at BLR Airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process. In addition, an isolation zone has been established on-site to manage any suspected cases swiftly and efficiently.'

Mpox in India: BIAL assures medical teams prepared to tackle any situation

"Our medical services, under the guidance of health authorities, are equipped to handle any situation that may arise.," the BIAL spokesperson stated and added, "The health and safety of passengers and airport personnel remain our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of precautionary measures."

Mpox symptoms include fever, skin rashes, and headaches. While there is no specific treatment, early discovery and isolation are critical for limiting further transmission.

Mpox in India: Delhi man becomes patient zero

India's first Mpox patient, a 26-year-old man in Delhi, is now being treated in isolation, with health officials assuring the public that the case is isolated and poses no imminent concern.

The mpox patient admitted to LNJP Hospital is in stable condition, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on September 10.  "There is one confirmed case of mpox at LNJP Hospital. The patient has a travel history and is believed to have contracted the virus while abroad," Bharadwaj stated.

LNJP Hospital has been designated as the key centre for managing mpox cases, with 20 isolation rooms—ten for confirmed cases. Two more institutions, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, are also on standby, each with ten rooms ready for mpox patients, including five for suspected cases.

