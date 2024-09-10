The mpox patient admitted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi is in stable condition, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday

The mpox patient admitted to LNJP Hospital is in stable condition, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday. Bharadwaj made a surprise visit to the hospital to evaluate its readiness to handle mpox and dengue cases, news agency PTI reported.

"There is one confirmed case of mpox at LNJP Hospital. The patient has a travel history and is believed to have contracted the virus while abroad," Bharadwaj stated. The 26-year-old patient, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, has been isolated in a dedicated ward and is reportedly stable.

According to a health department official, the patient has genital ulcers and skin rashes but no fever. He has been placed in the hospital's disaster management ward for treatment.

Bharadwaj assured the public there is no need to panic, emphasizing that mpox spreads through direct contact, not through the air. The Union Health Ministry also addressed concerns, stating on Monday that this is an "isolated case" and poses no immediate public risk.

The ministry further clarified that the patient, a young male who recently traveled from a country experiencing mpox transmission, is in a designated isolation facility. The patient is stable, without systemic illness or comorbidities.

The patient was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Saturday. Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to its spread across parts of Africa.

LNJP Hospital has been designated the primary facility for handling mpox cases, with 20 isolation rooms—10 for confirmed cases. Additionally, two other hospitals, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, are on standby, each with 10 rooms prepared for mpox patients, including five for suspected cases.

During his visit, Bharadwaj also mentioned an increase in fever cases but reassured the public there is no cause for concern. He announced plans to establish separate waiting areas for attendants at each ward to enhance hospital services.

"Dengue patients will be managed in separate rooms. We've reviewed the process doctors will follow to identify and transfer dengue patients arriving at the emergency room," Bharadwaj explained, adding that he will conduct similar inspections at other hospitals.

According to the hospital administration, this is the only case of mpox reported at LNJP Hospital, and the patient's condition remains stable.

(With PTI inputs)