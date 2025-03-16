Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Double murder shocks Karnatakas Shahapur area police hunt for killers

Double murder shocks Karnataka's Shahapur area; police hunt for killers

Updated on: 16 March,2025 03:57 PM IST  |  Yadgir
ANI |

The motive behind the murder is still unknown, and the police are working to unravel the mystery

Two were murdered near Karnataka's Shahpur. Representational Image

A gruesome double murder was reported near Sadyapura village in Shahapur, Yadgir district, Karnataka on Sunday morning, leaving the local community in a state of shock.


The victims, identified as Mapanna (52) and Alisaba (55), were brutally killed while riding a bike from Shahapur to their village around 8 am.


"Two people named Mapanna (52) and Alisaba (55) were murdered near Sadyapura village in Shahapur at around 8 am while they were on their way to their village from Shahapur on a bike," said Shahapur Police.


The motive behind the murder is still unknown, and the police are working to unravel the mystery. Shahapur Police have formed special teams to track down the culprits and bring them to justice.

"The cause of the murder is not known. The police have formed teams to nab the culprits," added Shahapur Police.

Further details regarding the incident are yet to be revealed as the police continue their probe into the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

