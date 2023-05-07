The Prime Minister also said the “never-seen-before love and affection” he saw in Bengaluru was “unparalleled”.

Modi waves at his supporters during the road show in Karnataka. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Karnataka fighting for BJP: Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the overwhelming response he received in Bengaluru during the roadshow made him believe that it is the people who are contesting the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka on behalf of the BJP. The Prime Minister also said the “never-seen-before love and affection” he saw in Bengaluru was “unparalleled”.

“This morning, I went to have a ‘darshan’ (opportunity to see) of ‘janata janardhan’ (public god) in Bengaluru. People gave me never-seen-before love and affection,” Modi said at a public meeting here in Bagalkote district of poll-bound Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: Congress will win at least 141 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM issue, says D K Shivakumar

People stood in every nook and corner of the road all along the 25 kilometres from where his convoy passed during the Bengaluru roadshow, the Prime Minister said. Modi said people with their families, differently-abled persons, and women with their newborn children stood on either sides of the road.

“What I saw in Bengaluru, I say with confidence that this election is neither Modi contesting, nor BJP leaders or our candidates, it is the election the people of Karnataka are fighting on behalf of the BJP. I see the total control of the election in the hands of people,the Prime Minister said. He also said the BJP’s “double engine” government has been working on bringing in development without discrimination.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever