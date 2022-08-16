Karnataka: Five including four of family killed in road accident

The family was returning from the famous Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi district when the incident occurred, on Monday evening, the police said.

Representation Pic

Five people, including four of a family from Hyderabad were killed and four others injured when the car they were travelling in, crashed into a truck which was moving in the same direction on Mumbai-Hyderabad highway, police said on Tuesday.

Bodies have been shifted to Hyderabad.

