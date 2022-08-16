Breaking News
Karnataka: Five including four of family killed in road accident

Updated on: 16 August,2022 10:37 AM IST  |  Bidar
The family was returning from the famous Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi district when the incident occurred, on Monday evening, the police said.

Representation Pic


Five people, including four of a family from Hyderabad were killed and four others injured when the car they were travelling in, crashed into a truck which was moving in the same direction on Mumbai-Hyderabad highway, police said on Tuesday.


The family was returning from the famous Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi district when the incident occurred, on Monday evening, they said.

Bodies have been shifted to Hyderabad. 

