KH Muniyappa said that the government's review is intended to identify and retrieve cards from ineligible holders and that only one to two percent of BPL cards have been converted to Above Poverty Line (APL) status

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File Pic

Listen to this article Karnataka government assures eligible BPL cards will not be cancelled x 00:00

Karnataka's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, KH Muniyappa on Thursday, addressed concerns regarding the cancellation of Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards, reported the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He confirmed that families still meeting eligibility criteria will not lose their BPL cards amidst a state review process aimed at assessing cardholder eligibility.

The statement comes in response to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has demanded the resignation of the minister over the BPL card cancellations.

Muniyappa emphasised that the government's review is intended to identify and retrieve cards from ineligible holders. He reported that only one to two percent of BPL cards have been converted to Above Poverty Line (APL) status.

"Today we have decided (that there is) no question of cancelling (the BPL cards). Every card is eligible. They will get the rice after one week. We have got enough money to disburse for the DBT (direct bank transfer). There is no money-related problem. The only thing is that while we are doing this one or two per cent of BPL cards have been converted to APL (Above Poverty Line). That's why today we have decided, the honourable Chief Minister has taken a decision that all the (BPL) cards must be restored except for government employees and income tax payers," Muniyappa told ANI.

Reacting to BJP demanding his resignation over the issue, he said that BJP was an opposition party and it was their duty to ask (for resignation). "It is not required," stated ANI.

"We have decided to convert BPL cards belonging to taxpayers and government employees. 4,036 government employee cards have been revised. 1,02,509 cards are being reviewed and 8,647 BPL cards have been cancelled," Muniyappa said.

In response to the BJP's accusations of the government depriving people of food, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the government's actions, stating, “We are not taking anyone's food away. BJP has no other business than politicising. The percentage of BPL card holders in many constituencies is around 90%. My constituency has 90%, and Holenarasipura has 92% BPL card holders. Hence, we need to ensure that genuine and needy people get BPL cards. Some BPL cards have been cancelled after review.”

(With inputs from ANI)