Karnataka govt's decision on anti-conversion law has exposed Congress: Vishva Hindu Parishad

Updated on: 16 June,2023 04:14 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Coming down heavily on the Karnataka government, the rightwing outfit, Vishva Hindu Parishad Friday alleged that the Karnataka government's decision to repeal the anti-conversion law has exposed the "anti-Hindu and anti-national" face of the Congress

File photo

Coming down heavily on the Karnataka government, the rightwing hindu outfit, Vishva Hindu Parishad Friday alleged that the Karnataka government's decision to repeal the anti-conversion law has exposed the "anti-Hindu and anti-national" face of the Congress.


Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that with this decision, the Congress government has made it clear that it stands by the "gang forcibly converting innocent Hindus", reported the PTI.


The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to repeal the anti-conversion law, which was brought in by the previous BJP government. The state government will introduce a bill in this regard in the upcoming legislature session, which starts on July 3.


"The Karnataka Cabinet's decision has once again exposed the anti-Hindu and anti-national face of the Congress. This decision has made it clear how the Congress has been standing by religious conversion gang and deceiving Hindu society for decades," the VHP leader charged.

The decision of the Congress has also made it clear that the party is determined to go ahead with its agenda of “exploiting Hindus society” but the people of Karnataka will not tolerate this, he said.

"The VHP, Bajrang Dal and members of the Hindu society will hold demonstrations across Karnataka in protest against the Cabinet's decision and expose the Congress,” he added. (PTI)

