Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic, slums on Piyush Goyal’s agenda
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sparks fly in Kalyan as Maharashtra CM’s son made candidate
Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of Bandra is walkable, survey reveals
Exclusive | Mumbai: Who will watch the watchmen?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka Health Department on alert after two medical students test positive for cholera
<< Back to Elections 2024

Karnataka Health Department on alert after two medical students test positive for cholera

Updated on: 07 April,2024 02:20 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

These two were among the 47 students who were hospitalised complaining of loose stools and dehydration, officials said

Karnataka Health Department on alert after two medical students test positive for cholera

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Karnataka Health Department on alert after two medical students test positive for cholera
x
00:00

Karnataka Health Department is on alert after two students from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) were tested positive for cholera, officials said on Sunday.


These two were among the 47 students who were hospitalised complaining of loose stools and dehydration, officials said.


The government has asked officials to take all necessary precautions to ensure that it is not spread to more people.


Disinfection of the BMCRI hostel kitchen was being carried out after closing it. Food and water was being supplied from the Victoria Hospital kitchen. Pest control measures are also being taken, authorities said.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday said that six confirmed cases of cholera have been reported in the state so far this year, of which five were reported in March. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bengaluru karnataka india India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK