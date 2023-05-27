Breaking News
Mumbai: Open spaces adoption policy to continue
Belarusian, 19, locked up, beaten and sexually abused by internet BF
Santacruz murder case: Did caretaker with criminal record get all-clear from cops?
Mumbai: Did slain leopard swim across creek?
Mumbai: Digging roads for utility could cost a bomb
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka likely to get more ministers today

Karnataka likely to get more ministers today

Updated on: 27 May,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

The Cabinet would be a mix of seniors and young people, he added

Karnataka likely to get more ministers today

CM Siddaramaiah during a meeting, in Bengaluru. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
Karnataka likely to get more ministers today
x
00:00

Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Friday said the Cabinet expansion will take place on Saturday afternoon and the portfolios would also be allotted by evening. Muniyappa also said barring four or five ministerial posts, rest would be filled up in the same day.


The Cabinet would be a mix of seniors and young people, he added. “We need to make a balance of both,” he said. Against the permissible strength of 34, 10 posts have been filled so far including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.


Those who have sworn-in, other than Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, are Dr G Parameshwara, Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. Hectic lobbying are on for ministerial positions and many aspirants camped in Delhi to impress upon their candidature.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news karnataka india India news congress

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK