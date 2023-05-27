Karnataka likely to get more ministers today

The Cabinet would be a mix of seniors and young people, he added

CM Siddaramaiah during a meeting, in Bengaluru. PIC/PTI

Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa on Friday said the Cabinet expansion will take place on Saturday afternoon and the portfolios would also be allotted by evening. Muniyappa also said barring four or five ministerial posts, rest would be filled up in the same day.

The Cabinet would be a mix of seniors and young people, he added. “We need to make a balance of both,” he said. Against the permissible strength of 34, 10 posts have been filled so far including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Those who have sworn-in, other than Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, are Dr G Parameshwara, Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. Hectic lobbying are on for ministerial positions and many aspirants camped in Delhi to impress upon their candidature.

