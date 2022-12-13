Karnataka: Man kills father, chops body into several pieces; held

The incident came to light when police inquired with the accused, following a missing complaint lodged by the family

Representational Pic

A man, about 20-years-old, has allegedly killed his father, cut his body into several pieces and dumped them in an abandoned borewell at Mantur Village near Mudhol taluk in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

Police arrested Vithal Kulali, who is accused of killing his father Parashuram Kulali (54).

Vithal was said to be upset with his father's drinking habits, quarreling and beating him and his family members.

According to police, on December 6 night, Vithal following an argument, hit his father with a rod, killing him. He initially planned to dispose the body by burying it in the farmland, but fearing being caught, he then decided to chop it into pieces and dumped them into an abandoned borewell nearby.

Also Read: Basavaraj Bommai says Amit Shah to negotiate Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

The incident came to light when police inquired Vithal, following a missing complaint lodged by Kulali's family.

Police used earthmovers to recover body pieces from the borewell.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever