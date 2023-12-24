As female Muslim students welcome the move, state’s BJP opposition accuses CM Siddaramaiah of causing divide in educational institutions

Hijab-wearing schoolgirls arrive to attend their classes in Udupi in February 2022. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Karnataka: Reconsideration of hijab ban met with gratitude, criticism x 00:00

Responding to the announcement about lifting the ban on the hijab, Muskan, a student from the Mandya district in Karnataka who raised the slogan of “Allah hu Akbar” against a group that chanted “Jai Shri Ram”, stated that, “Hijab is our right and let us live like brothers and sisters henceforth.”

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Muskan said, “Hijab is our culture. It is our right. I believe that we will get the right. There should be no politics in education… I thank CM Siddaramaiah, Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, Speaker UT Khader and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. I thank them for giving back our rights. They have supported our culture. We used to study at the college like brothers and sisters. It should always be like that,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further added, “Hijab is our religion and we need to follow it. Because of the ban on hijabs, many girls were forced to remain at their homes. I did not go to college for a year. Now, I am going to PES College. The others also should come out and take exams,” Muskan stated.

On Saturday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah clarified that his administration was only contemplating lifting the ban on wearing hijabs in educational institutions in the state, and a decision will be taken after holding discussions at the government level. Addressing reporters here, he said, “We haven’t done it (revoking the ban) yet. Someone asked me a question (on lifting the ban). I replied that the government is considering revoking it.”

The clarification comes a day after he said that there was no restriction on wearing the religious head scarf in educational institutions and observed that choice of dress and food is personal. The Congress government has come under sharp criticism from the opposition BJP over the announcement. The saffron party stated that the government’s move raised concerns about the “secular nature” of educational spaces. In 2022, the previous BJP government banned the wearing of the hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. Former CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said, “I condemn the decision taken to appease minorities,” he stated.

“This will not bring honour. As they are in power, they want to enact a political circus. Let us see how long this will go on. There will be no protest from the BJP regarding the matter. The people will teach the Congress government a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha election,” he stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever