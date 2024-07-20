Karnataka: Search operations on to find 3 missing people in landslide-hit area

Seven bodies have been recovered so far in the July 16 incident while search operation is underway for three people, including a lorry driver from Kerala

Rescue operations continued on Saturday as the three people who went missing in the July 16 landslide that hit Shirur village in Karnataka are yet to be located.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to visit the landslide site on Sunday to review the search operations.

Equipment like ground penetrating radar and metal detectors are being employed to help with the rescue efforts, they said. Further, the official added that added that heavy rains are hampering the search operations, reported PTI.

Vehicular traffic has been temporarily suspended on National Highway 66 following the landslide.

"Rescue and search operations have resumed again today. We are doing everything possible to trace those reported to be missing. All agencies are doing their best. We have recovered seven bodies so far and unfortunately, three more are reported to be missing, including the lorry driver from Kerala.

Our entire administration is at the spot, helicopters were also arranged, Navy is also coordinating the operation," Superintendent of Police (Karwar), Narayana M told PTI.

Among the three missing, one is a lorry driver from Kerala. When PTI asked about the missing lorry, he said, "We are trying to trace the lorry. Even though (as per family's claim) GPS (global positioning system) location of the lorry was tracked to the area where the landslide occurred, we have not been able to trace the lorry yet. When the incident occurred, the entire hill collapsed on the road. We are trying all possible things to locate the vehicle."

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said seven persons, including four members of a family, were feared killed in the landslide on National Highway 66.

A police officer told PTI: "We have recovered three bodies so far including that of 47-year-old Lakshman Naik and his 36-year-old wife Shanti Naik who were running an eatery on the National Highway 66. Search operations are underway to trace others who are feared dead."

"Four members of a family who ran the 'Dhaba' and three drivers might have died. (A total of) seven people are suspected to have been killed," the Minister said. "Body of a woman has been found floating in the river," he added.

"Since the loaded gas tankers in the river can be dangerous, people from the BPCL and HPCL are attending to it," Gowda said.

Gowda said on the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the district in charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya has rushed to the spot.

The Minister alleged that the National Highways Authority of India, while building National Highway 66, "cut the hill steep instead of a 45 degree slope resulting in the accident."

"Last year in July I went there. I had received a complaint against NHAI. I had then written to NHAI to rectify the design. NHAI is a central body that doesn't respond on time," he alleged.

"Discussions with the National Highway Authority officials will be held today itself. Additionally, a letter will be sent through the Chief Secretary of the government," the Minister added.

After the incident, senior police officers and Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district Lakshmi Priya visited the scene.

According to officials, it might take more than 24 hours to clear the mud lying on the road as rains are hindering the operation.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed in the landslide.