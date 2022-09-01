Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police

The Karnataka court adjourned the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea by the Muruga Math seer to Friday, even as a group of advocates sought a probe under the state high court's supervision
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Thursday, the Karnataka police arrested Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two minor students in Chitradurga. According to ANI, the police will soon be taken for medical test.
ANI tweeted, "The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, being taken to police station after which he will be taken for medical test. He is likely to be formally arrested after this procedure."
