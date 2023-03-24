Breaking News
Karnataka: Student orders iPhone, gets soap; Flipkart to pay Rs 25,000

Updated on: 24 March,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Karnataka
The Commission also ordered Flipkart to refund the cost of the phone, Rs 48,999, all within eight weeks

Representative Image


A Consumer Commission has ordered e-commerce major Flipkart and a retailer to pay Rs 25,000 for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and causing mental agony and physical harassment to a consumer, who was delivered a bar of detergent soap and small keypad phone instead of the iPhone he had ordered.


The Commission also ordered Flipkart to refund the cost of the phone, Rs 48,999, all within eight weeks. Harsha S, a student from Koppal, approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Koppal, against Flipkart Internet Private Limited and Sane Retails in 2021.


Rs 48,999
Amount Flipkart has to refund for iPhone

