Karnataka: Teacher kills 10-year-old student, attacks his mother and colleague

After the incident, the accused fled the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to nab him

Representational Pic

In a horrifying case, a contract teacher allegedly beat up a Class 4 student to death using an iron rod and badly injured his mother who is also a teacher in the school in a village in Karnataka's Gadag district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in Hadli village of Nargund taluk where Mutthappa Hadagali allegedly assaulted 10-year-old Bharath with an iron rod.

Then, he threw the child from the first floor of the building, they said.

The teacher also beat up Bharath's mother Geetha Barakera, who too is a contract teacher in the school, when she rushed to his rescue, police added.

Also Read: Maha ministers will visit border areas of Karnataka after winter session: Desai

Another teacher Nangangouda Patil who too ran to control him, was assaulted, police said adding, Geetha and Patil have been admitted to a hospital.

The reason behind the incident is unknown, police said.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot. Police have launched a manhunt to catch him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever