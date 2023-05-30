Breaking News
Railway police rescue 4-yr-old kidnapped from Vasai within 8 hours
Murder case to be registered against 6 trustees of charitable trust
Mumbai Crime: Two held for duping sports gear firm owner of Rs 2.45cr
Maharashtra’s most-delayed rail project ready, but awaits ribbon-cutting
Mumbai: Private agencies to monitor roads for hazards this monsoon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Belagavi pilots sustain minor injuries

Karnataka: Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Belagavi, pilots sustain minor injuries

Updated on: 30 May,2023 04:32 PM IST  |  Belagavi
ANI |

Top

The landing was prompted by technical glitches encountered during the flight. The two pilots sustained minor injuries and have been taken to the Air Force hospital for medical attention

Karnataka: Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Belagavi, pilots sustain minor injuries

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Karnataka: Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Belagavi, pilots sustain minor injuries
x
00:00

A two-seater training aircraft made an emergency landing near Sambra airport in Belagavi in Karnataka on Tuesday.





The landing was prompted by technical glitches encountered during the flight. The two pilots sustained minor injuries and have been taken to the Air Force hospital for medical attention.

According to sources, the aircraft belonging to Redbird, had taken off from Sambra airport at approximately 9:30 am and subsequently landed at a farm near Honnihal village. The absence of trees or any obstacles on the farm ensured that a major tragedy was averted.

The local police, fire department, and emergency services swiftly responded to the incident. Nearby villagers also came to the site, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Marihal police station.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

karnataka india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK