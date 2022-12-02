Karnataka: Woman kills her 3 kids, hangs self over family dispute

The incident took place on Thursday night and it came to light on Friday. The police visited the spot and have taken up the investigation

Representational Pic. iStock

In a shocking incident, a woman killed three children and then hanged herself at her residence over a family dispute in Mandya district of Karnataka on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-year old Usna Kausar, a resident of Hole Beedi in Maddur town and her children -- 7-year-old Harris, daughters Aalisa (4) and Fathima (2).

According to police, Usna Kausar was married to a car mechanic, Akeel.

On the fateful day, she mixed poison with the food that she gave to her children. Afterwards she had ended her life, said the police.

Usna Kausar worked at a nursing home in Maddur town. The husband and wife often quarrelled over a family dispute.

