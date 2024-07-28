Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Kashmir records highest July temperatures in 25 years amid heat wave

Kashmir records highest July temperatures in 25 years amid heat wave

Updated on: 28 July,2024 10:16 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

The Met has forecast spell of rain at isolated places of Kashmir valley over the years next 24 hours, which is expected to bring down the mercury

Kashmir records highest July temperatures in 25 years amid heat wave

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Kashmir records highest July temperatures in 25 years amid heat wave
x
00:00

Kashmir has been reeling under intense heat wave with several places in the valley recording their highest July temperature in 25 years on Sunday.


According to the meteorological office here, Srinagar city recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This was hottest July day since July 9, 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius.



The hottest July day in Srinagar was recorded on July 10, 1946 with mercury rising to 38.3 degrees Celsius.


Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir also recorded their hottest July day on Sunday.

Qazigund noted a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, beating the previous high of 34.5 degrees Celsius recorded on July 11, 1988.

In Kokernag, the mercury rose to 34.1 degrees Celsius, against the previous or 33.3 degrees Celsius recorded on July 3 this year.

The mercury in this south Kashmir town had touched 33 degrees only once earlier on July 8, 1993.

The Met has forecast spell of rain at isolated places of Kashmir valley over the years next 24 hours, which is expected to bring down the mercury.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir kashmir srinagar Weather indian meteorological department India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK