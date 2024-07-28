Kashmir records highest July temperatures in 25 years amid heat wave

The Met has forecast spell of rain at isolated places of Kashmir valley over the years next 24 hours, which is expected to bring down the mercury

Kashmir has been reeling under intense heat wave with several places in the valley recording their highest July temperature in 25 years on Sunday.

According to the meteorological office here, Srinagar city recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This was hottest July day since July 9, 1999 when the mercury had settled at 37 degrees Celsius.

The hottest July day in Srinagar was recorded on July 10, 1946 with mercury rising to 38.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir also recorded their hottest July day on Sunday.

Qazigund noted a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, beating the previous high of 34.5 degrees Celsius recorded on July 11, 1988.

In Kokernag, the mercury rose to 34.1 degrees Celsius, against the previous or 33.3 degrees Celsius recorded on July 3 this year.

The mercury in this south Kashmir town had touched 33 degrees only once earlier on July 8, 1993.

The Met has forecast spell of rain at isolated places of Kashmir valley over the years next 24 hours, which is expected to bring down the mercury.

