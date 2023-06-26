The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) in Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the incident that occurred in Masjid Sharief of Zadoora in Pulwama district

Representational picture

Listen to this article Kashmir: Religious scholars body condemns army's action in Pulwama mosque x 00:00

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) in Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the incident that occurred in Masjid Sharief of Zadoora in Pulwama district. The incident took place on the intervening night of June 23 and 24, where personnel from the Army's 50 Battalion Rashtriya Rifles allegedly harassed local people and beat up residents, coercing them to raise ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans from the mosque loudspeakers. The MMU expressed serious concern and condemned these actions, stating that they have deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the MMU criticized the authorities for their silence on the matter and demanded clarification on their position. They highlighted the increasing interference of government-backed institutions in the management and functioning of mosques, shrines, imambaras, and other religious institutions, expressing the need to address this issue as it is causing distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 24, Saturday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the Army troops from 50 RR entered a mosque in Pulwama and forced Muslims there to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

The PDP leader called the move “an act of provocation” and requested Lt General Rajiv Ghai to initiate an investigation into the matter.

Lt General Rajiv Ghai took command of the strategically significant Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army on June 14, assuming responsibility for the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir.

Also read: Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR leaves for his visit to Solapur

Mufti tweeted, “Shocked to hear about army troops from 50 RR storming into a mosque at Pulwama & forcing muslims inside to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Such a move when Amit Shah is here and that too ahead of yatra is simply an act of provocation. Request Rajiv Ghai to immediately set up a probe.”

Meanwhile, the MMU has also called for the immediate and unconditional release of the MMU patron Muhammad Umar Farooq, who has been under house detention for the past four years, along with other imprisoned religious leaders and preachers, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The Majlis-e-Ulama announced that a statewide meeting will be held after Eid-ul-Azha to comprehensively review the religious and societal challenges faced by the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and discuss ways to address them.