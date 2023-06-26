Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR leaves for his visit to Solapur

K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was travelling by road in a massive convoy of about 600 vehicles, was accompanied by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders, an official release said

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left from Telangana for a visit to Solapur in Maharashtra, according to the PTI.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was travelling by road in a massive convoy of about 600 vehicles, was accompanied by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and party senior leaders, an official release said, as per the PTI.

K Chandrasekhar Rao is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra. During his visit, Rao would reportedly offer prayers at Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur town near Solapur and at Goddess Tulja Bhavani temple at Osmanabad and also attend an event where a popular leader from NCP would join the BRS, the PTI reported.

After renaming the TRS as BRS in December last year, Rao, also known as KCR, has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra.

He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his 'Telangana model' of development.

Several activists and leaders from NCP and other parties in Maharashtra joined the BRS during the last six months, the news agency reported.

The BRS has been trying to make inroads into Maharashtra ahead of the state Assembly polls due next year.

Rao will arrive at Omerga in Osmanabad district on Monday and will then leave for Solapur.

On Tuesday, he will visit the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur and offer prayers to the deity, the BRS functionary said.

The CM will also attend a locally arranged programme in Sarkoli village of Solapur.

Rao will later depart for Tuljapur in Osmanabad, where he will visit the famous Tulja Bhavani temple on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

On June 15, BRS president Rao inaugurated his party's first office in Maharashtra at Nagpur as part of his ambitious plan to increase the organisation's footprint outside his home state.

He had expressed concern over farmer suicides in Maharashtra and pitched for his "Telangana model" of development in the state.

Rao said 24-hour power and water supply in Telangana had reduced farmer suicides considerably there.

In December last year, the KCR-led party changed its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi to underline its intention of becoming a pan-India party.

Last month, Rao announced a month-long programme to expand the BRS party's network in over 45,000 villages in urban civic bodies in Maharashtra.

