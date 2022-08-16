Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Bihar cabinet expansion: Around 31 MLAs, including Deputy CM Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, sworn in
7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam
Home > News > India News > Article > Kashmiri Pandit shot dead brother injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Updated on: 16 August,2022 01:17 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Representative image


A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.


A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

Also read: 7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam


"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

jammu and kashmir kashmir

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK