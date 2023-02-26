Man shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma (aged about 40 years), a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Terrorists shot dead a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma (aged about 40 years), a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market," the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

They said Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries.

Also read: 'Blatant intelligence failure' responsible for Pulwama terror attack, says Digvijaya Singh

"There was armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," police said.

In January, Panun Kashmir, an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits, accused the government of failing to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

We state it unambiguously that...the Government of India has failed to defeat terrorism because it has relentlessly pursued a conscious policy of not recognising the religious nature of the war unleashed in Jammu and Kashmir,” Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said.

He referred to the killing of seven people in twin terror attacks in Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1-2.

"We are all witness to a vicious policy of trivialisation of terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir," he alleged.

The Panun Kashmir appealed to the Government of India to recognise that the primary targets of terrorist violence in Kashmir as well as Jammu are minorities.

He demanded relocation of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Kashmiri Valley to Jammu in view of threat from terrorists.

As assembly and parliamentary elections draw close, the vulnerability of soft targets in Jammu and Kashmir will increase immensely, he claimed. (PTI)