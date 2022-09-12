Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on a national mission for ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’

KCR, who has good oratory skills not just in Telugu and English but also in Hindi, is trying to project himself as a pan-India leader who can take on Modi
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Ending speculations, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said he would launch a national party after more discussions with a cross section of society. Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief Rao, known as KCR, is mincing no words in attacking Modi and the BJP over what he called their divisive politics, wrong policies and deliberate attempts to destroy the spirit of federalism. In what is seen as a spin of Narendra Modi’s ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ slogan, KCR has come out with his own: ‘BJP-mukt Bharat’. KCR, who has good oratory skills not just in Telugu and English but also in Hindi, is trying to project himself as a pan-India leader who can take on Modi.
Agriculture and the problems faced by farmers is key on KCR’s national agenda. KCR has promised that if a non-BJP government comes to power at the Centre, free electricity can be supplied to farmers across the country. With leaders of farmers’ unions unanimously adopting a resolution urging KCR to lead a nationwide campaign to unite farmers for the struggle, the TRS leader appears set to don a national role.
