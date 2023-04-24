Breaking News
KCR to address BRS' third rally in Maharashtra on April 24

Updated on: 24 April,2023 12:08 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in a tweet, said Aurangabad has been decked up for the "massive" meeting with an air of excitement among people

KCR to address BRS' third rally in Maharashtra on April 24

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Pic/PTI

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be addressing a public meeting in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Monday.


Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in a tweet, said Aurangabad has been decked up for the "massive" meeting with an air of excitement among people.



Aurangabad decks up for massive BRS public meeting today. There's an air of excitement and enthusiasm among people in Aurangabad and its neighbouring areas ahead of the third public meeting of the BRS in Maharashtra," BRS tweeted.


It will be the third meeting that the BRS is holding in Maharashtra after the party was rechristened last year. Earlier, BRS had organised meetings in Nanded and Kandhar in the western state.

KCR, as the BRS chief is also known, had said party vehicles will tour every village in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra to form farmers' committees. He also pointed out that the state has recorded the highest number of farmers' suicides in the country.

He had also questioned why there is water shortage in the western state even though big rivers such as Godavari and Krishna originate from there.

BRS appears keen on expanding and fielding candidates in Maharashtra with groups of activists and leaders joining the party separately in the presence of Rao during the last couple of months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

