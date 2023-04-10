Breaking News
Name a better performer than Telangana: KTR to PM Modi

Updated on: 10 April,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
Agencies |

Minister says Modi is refusing to acknowledge state’s achievements for petty politics

Name a better performer than Telangana: KTR to PM Modi

K T Rama Rao


Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name a state that has performed better all-round than Telangana in the past nine years. Despite Telangana performing better than other states, Modi “failed” to recognise and appreciate a performing state for “petty” politics, Rao said.


Also Read: Pained at non-cooperation of Telengana govt in development: PM Modi



In a tweet, Rao listed out his government’s achievements, “#Triumphant Telangana. State with Highest per capita growth in India, First state to provide drinking water to all homes, State that completed World’s largest lift irrigation project, Best Rural Development model in India - 100% ODF plus villages, 2nd Highest paddy producer in India, Highest No of IT Jobs creating state in India, State that won many international accolades...” Modi on Saturday claimed that the lack of cooperation from the state government is leading to delay in the completion of several central projects in Telangana.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

