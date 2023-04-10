Name a better performer than Telangana: KTR to PM Modi

Minister says Modi is refusing to acknowledge state’s achievements for petty politics

K T Rama Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name a state that has performed better all-round than Telangana in the past nine years. Despite Telangana performing better than other states, Modi “failed” to recognise and appreciate a performing state for “petty” politics, Rao said.

In a tweet, Rao listed out his government’s achievements, “#Triumphant Telangana. State with Highest per capita growth in India, First state to provide drinking water to all homes, State that completed World’s largest lift irrigation project, Best Rural Development model in India - 100% ODF plus villages, 2nd Highest paddy producer in India, Highest No of IT Jobs creating state in India, State that won many international accolades...” Modi on Saturday claimed that the lack of cooperation from the state government is leading to delay in the completion of several central projects in Telangana.

